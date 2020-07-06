Morgan J. Burton has been appointed as the new executive director of Clay Center Presbyterian Manor. Burton is currently serving as administrator at a nursing home in Oberlin, Kan.
“Currently, I oversee daily operations for a 45 bed skilled nursing facility, with 75 employees and seven direct reports,” said Burton. “Empathy, respect, compassion and dignity are the values that I carry to effectively encourage others to foster health and well-being for those we serve.”
Before I begin this week’s story, I must correct the error I made in Dad’s story last week. My computer spell check did not know that Dad’s favorite phrase was “Dag nab it” not Gag nab it! Sorry for the typo!
