Morgan Burton

Morgan J. Burton has been appointed as the new executive director of Clay Center Presbyterian Manor. Burton is currently serving as administrator at a nursing home in Oberlin, Kan.

“Currently, I oversee daily operations for a 45 bed skilled nursing facility, with 75 employees and seven direct reports,” said Burton. “Empathy, respect, compassion and dignity are the values that I carry to effectively encourage others to foster health and well-being for those we serve.”

