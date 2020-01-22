Guest at Lions Club

Amanda Meyer, Milford Nature Center, talks to Lions Club member about the lesser horned owl she brought, a bird that is commonly found in Kansas.            (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)

Eagle Day at the Milford Nature Center isn’t just a day to view eagles at Milford Lake -- it’s also a day to celebrate all kinds of native birds found in Kansas.

Owls, raptors and other birds of prey, (and yes, eagles) will be the stars of presentations at Eagle Day at the Milford Nature on Saturday, Jan. 25. Eagle Day is the nature center‘s biggest visitation day and includes presentations that start at 9:15 a.m. with the last one starting a 3:15 p.m. Buses to view eagles at the lake with scopes provided by the nature center run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

