Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. High 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.