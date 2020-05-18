Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) will be transitioning ownership of CrossFit Clay Center to Ryan and Nikki Sanneman effective June 1.
“Ryan has been loyal to building the CrossFit Clay Center brand over the last six years,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “Ryan’s work ethic, dedication, and community mindset have been key to his success. We look forward to watching Ryan and Nikki take CrossFit Clay Center to the next level in the months ahead!”
The old saying goes, “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It is important to know your history, not just the big names and key dates, but also the little details that can help us better understand a historic figure or the era in which they lived.
The old saying goes, “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It is important to know your history, not just the big names and key dates, but also the little details that can help us better understand a historic figure or the era in which they lived.
During the Great Depression that started with the Market Crash in October 1929, it was the responsibility of each person in a family to share the workload especially farm families surviving the dirty thirties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.