Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) will be transitioning ownership of CrossFit Clay Center to Ryan and Nikki Sanneman effective June 1.

“Ryan has been loyal to building the CrossFit Clay Center brand over the last six years,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “Ryan’s work ethic, dedication, and community mindset have been key to his success. We look forward to watching Ryan and Nikki take CrossFit Clay Center to the next level in the months ahead!”

Tags