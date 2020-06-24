Clay County Economic Development Group with assistance from North Central Regional Planning Commission applied for Community Development Block Grant funds that will be re-granted to local businesses.
The Economic Development Group is now accepting applications from Clay County businesses. To be eligible to receive a grant, the recipient business must be a for-profit business and retaining jobs for low to moderate-income people. Fifty-one percent or more of the jobs retained must be for persons from low to moderate-income households as defined by Housing and Urban Development, HUD.
One of the great honors of my life has been the opportunity to uncover and retell the remarkable story of Mai DeKonza (1870-1959) of Clay Center. I did not meet her in person, but I have become acquainted with her through her writings, newspaper accounts, archival material, and court records…
Yesterday was Father’s Day when we recognize and honor fathers in our world. When I was born, my dad was six months from being 50 years of age in October 1929 when the markets crashed and the “Great Depression” was here.
