Clay County Economic Development Group with assistance from North Central Regional Planning Commission applied for Community Development Block Grant funds that will be re-granted to local businesses.  

The Economic Development Group is now accepting applications from Clay County businesses. To be eligible to receive a grant, the recipient business must be a for-profit business and retaining jobs for low to moderate-income people. Fifty-one percent or more of the jobs retained must be for persons from low to moderate-income households as defined by Housing and Urban Development, HUD.

