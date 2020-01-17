Thirty year head basketball coach, teacher and husband, Mark Potter, provides the real, relevant, and raw story of his personal experience with severe depression during the height of his basketball coaching career.
His wife, Nanette, will also share her perspective from the caregiver point of view as the couple provides strategies for social and emotional wellness and offers HOPE for recovery.
The Holiday Season has come and gone! All the planning by parents plus all the desires of children and others may or may not have been met. This writer wonders if Christmas traditions that were so very important as a very young farm girl surrounded by the love of many close family relativ…
Over the years we've heard residents offer some colorful (though grossly inappropriate) solutions for the feral cat problem -- everything from "releasing the hounds" to shooting or poisoning the darned things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.