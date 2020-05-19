Clay County Health Department is announcing an additional case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Clay County.
The case involves Clay County resident that is hospitalized in another Kansas county. The Clay County Health Department has identified all close contacts of this individual and those who were exposed have been contacted. The patient has not been back in Clay County since contracting the disease. There is no risk of spread in the community because of this case. No further information about the patient will be released.
The old saying goes, “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It is important to know your history, not just the big names and key dates, but also the little details that can help us better understand a historic figure or the era in which they lived.
During the Great Depression that started with the Market Crash in October 1929, it was the responsibility of each person in a family to share the workload especially farm families surviving the dirty thirties.
