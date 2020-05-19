Clay County Health Department is announcing an additional case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Clay County.

The case involves Clay County resident that is hospitalized in another Kansas county. The Clay County Health Department has identified all close contacts of this individual and those who were exposed have been contacted. The patient has not been back in Clay County since contracting the disease. There is no risk of spread in the community because of this case.  No further information about the patient will be released.

