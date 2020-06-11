The Clay Center Refuse Department is tentatively planning on resuming the curb-side recycling collection program on Monday, June 15, 2020. The department appreciates your cooperation and understanding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As in the past, we will collect recycle items once a week, the same day as your refuse is collected. The curb-side recycling program is a voluntary program that is offered to the citizens of Clay Center at no additional cost. Please remember to separate your recycle items into bags containing the following items:

