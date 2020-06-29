Clay Center Police are following up on a few leads and they will catch whoever is responsible for the vandalism, Mayor Jimmy Thatcher said at Saturday’s rally.
“Our police department has been working very diligently on this case,” Thatcher said. “We’ve got some really good leads and want to assure all of you that this will not go unpunished. The criminals that did this, that created this hate, will be prosecuted to the (fullest) extent of the law.”
