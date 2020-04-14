On Friday, the City Council’s Property and Rec. Committee discussed whether opening the pool should be delayed because of the corona virus but agreed to table that decision until May 11 -- two weeks before Memorial Day, when the Clay Center Aquatic Park would normally open.
Right now, though, committee members agreed that they can’t envision the pool opening on May 25 and a later opening is more likely.
My mother’s sisters have been mentioned in my columns because they were an important part of my part living on a Kansas farm during the Great Depression years. It is time for a short paragraph of family history.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
My mother’s sisters have been mentioned in my columns because they were an important part of my part living on a Kansas farm during the Great Depression years. It is time for a short paragraph of family history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.