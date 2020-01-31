SALINA, Kan. — Andrea Mattas, agriculture teacher at Clay Center Community High School in Clay Center, Kansas, was named the Kansas Association of Agricultural Educators (KAAE) Outstanding Young Member award winner and the KAAE Teacher Turn the Key award winner at the 2020 Kansas Association of Agricultural Educators Ag Ed Symposium in Salina, Kansas on Jan. 25.
“Every student should have the opportunity to grow as a person while in my class. I challenge students with different experiences outside of their comfort zones to help them learn about different facets in agriculture and how it relates to their life,” said Mattas.
