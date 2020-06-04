The Bomber Grind

Yesenia Summerson stands beside the selection of donuts and coffee offered at The Bomber Grind, 707 Elm St., Wakefield                                            (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)

Penny Summerson said she and her husband had wanted to go into business together for years -- she wanted to open a coffee shop, he wanted to open a sub shop. So they compromised and opened both -- a coffee and sub shop called the Bomber Grind at 707 Elm St., Wakefield.

“It’s been great -- the community has been very supportive,” Penny said. “I want to thank the community for all of their support and providing everything we need. They’ve all been very encouraging.”

Tags