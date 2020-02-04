Big Tree

The Wakefield Council bought a smaller version of this tree last night.  (Photo from holidaydesigns.com)

Last night the Wakefield City Council approved spending nearly $9,500 on Christmas decorations.

After a lengthy discussion, the council approved purchasing at 14-foot tall lighted Christmas tree with a 7-foot base from holidaydesigns.com for $4,380. The panel tree is assembled with garland woven around a metal frame, with LED lights and a 4-foot to 6-foot star on top.

