CCMC Wound Care Team - Left to Right: Amber Henke, RN; Shari Johnson, RN; Dr. Worthen; Pam Brabec, NP; Allie Brabb, RN; and Lori Porter, RN. Unavailable - Jordan Langvardt, RN. (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)
Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) is pleased to announce they are the recipient of the RestorixHealth’s Center of Excellence Award. Recipients of this award exceed national wound care quality benchmarks.
CCMC was only one of 10 centers out of 226 across the nation to receive this award.
