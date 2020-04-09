Cheerleading try-outs at CCCHS were held virtually last with applicants having to learn two jumps, two cheers and the CCCHS fight song on their own. They took their own videos and submitted them to judges.
On Monday, the 2020-21 Tiger Cheer Squad was announdced: Rachael Jones, Cheyanna Brandhorst, Nadine Cowing, Mia Christiansen, Jae Paget, Aspyn Girard, Sydney Rosenow, Ashley Tipsword, Alena Dugan, Annelise Thompson and Taylor Fleming.
