USD-379 will honor staff members with a drive-through “Expect Success” celebration on Friday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the CCCHS parking lot. A meal will be provided for USD-379 staff members.
Displays will be set up to honor those employed by the district for 25 years. Winners and finalists for the Patti Ferguson Helping Hands Award, Employee of The Year, Teacher of the year and retiring staff will be honored.
