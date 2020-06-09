Clay County moved into Phase 3 yesterday, allowing restrictions put in place to guard against the coronavirus to be relaxed even more -- most significantly, the limit on mass gatherings to be increased to no more that 45 people.

“We’re cautiously moving into Phase 3,” Clay County Emergency Pam Kemp said yesterday in presenting the plan to the Clay County Commission for approval.”There’s still some issues, for most people, if they’re cautious, they’ll be safe.”

