The good news is that the last of the downtown improvement project is underway and should be complete in a couple of days.
But the bad news it that it's a couple of block of Lincoln Avenue that's being blocked off.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The good news is that the last of the downtown improvement project is underway and should be complete in a couple of days.
But the bad news it that it's a couple of block of Lincoln Avenue that's being blocked off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.