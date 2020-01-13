The Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry on Jan. 15 will be at a new location, the Evangelical Covenant Church parking lot at 15th Street between Lane and Huntress Streets. The address is 1330 15th St.

The entrances to the parking lot must remain open until the truck arrives, so no food pantry cars are allowed on the lot before it arrives. Volunteers will be there lining cars up along 15th Street starting at 10 a.m.

Tags