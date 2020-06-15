CCMC is among several hospitals statewide being recognized for its exemplary achievements to improve patient safety. CCMC received this recognition for working toward the American Hospital Association and Health Research & Educational Trust goals set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to reduce hospital-acquired conditions and preventable readmissions.
“We are pleased to receive this special recognition of our team’s patient-focused efforts to provide the best care possible to those we serve,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “Working with the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative—as well as side-by-side with our peers across the state—has provided our team the opportunity to advance patient safety and health outcomes more efficiently and effectively.”
