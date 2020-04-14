Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) will set up four negative-pressure isolation rooms starting on Friday, April 10. These four isolation rooms will be able to accommodate up to seven COVID-19 patients, if needed, as this pandemic evolves.
“A negative-pressure isolation room is designed to isolate a patient who is suspected of, or has been diagnosed with, an airborne infectious disease such as COVID-19,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “These negative-pressure isolation rooms are designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others at CCMC.
