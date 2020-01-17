Pioneer

Connie Frigon demonstrates how butter used to be made. (File photo)

USD 379 will be hosting the annual Kansas Heritage Day at Garfield Elementary on Friday, Jan. 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  

All fourth-graders in the district have been invited to participate in a day of special presentations by numerous presenters.  The presenters will be sharing about living as a pioneer over 100 years ago and Kansas history.  

