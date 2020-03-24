The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a COVID-19 Volunteer Program for those in our community in need. If you are under 60 and low-risk please consider signing up to volunteer! If you are over 60 and high-risk please sign up for assistance!
Volunteers will be contacted on an as-needed basis. Please contact us at claycenterchamber@gmail.com or call 785-632-5674 with questions. Sign up at this link: https://www.claycenterchamber.com/covid-19-volunteer-program
