Tracy Lebo

Tracy Lebo, who has taught at CCCHS for 33 years, was named USD-379 Secondary Teacher of the Year for her contributions to the community and commitment to students according to a video honoring her for the award that was posted last week.

“As Tracy’s colleague for over 20 years, I can attest to Tracy’s professionalism and contributions to Clay Center Community High School and our district,” said CCCHS English teacher Dawn Murphy, who nominated Lebo for the award. “In the classroom, Tracy was personalizing learning even before that term became popular. Whether completing art or graphics design courses, students have always worked on individual projects and time lines.”

