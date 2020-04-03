In a brief special meeting last night, the USD-379 formally approved actions that are required of them by the state to finish out the school year.
A couple of waivers and resolutions needed to be passed in a special meeting to meet the April 8 deadline that the Kansas Department of Education (KSDE) had set for continuous learning plans so kids can continue to learn at home for the rest of the school year.
This week Gov. Laura Kelly took steps Tuesday to address a flood of calls to the state labor office by making it easier for Kansans to receive unemployment benefits as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continued to grow.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.