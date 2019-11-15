Read more at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_ce8f07a3-8fd8-580e-8109-2ab834f44396.html

Fair board president Mike Argo reported that despite the cool weather, low turnout and cutting it down to Saturday only, the first-ever OctoberFest held at the Fairgrounds went “very smoothly.” The Fair Board had considered doing a Fall Festival for some time  and considering taking on the event for next year with Matt Ludwick helping out with promotion of the event and adding a concert and other head-liners for the event.

