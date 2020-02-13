Clay County Medical Center today announced it has been named a 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.

“We are honored to be included in the top 100 hospitals within the US,” remarked Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC.  “It is a reflection of our outstanding medical providers, team members, and volunteers that are dedicated to providing exceptional care to our local communities every day.”

