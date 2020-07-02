Brooklyn Gordon, the daughter of Ashley and James Gordon, Clay Center, is competing in the National American Miss Pre-Teen Pageant on Aug. 9-11 in Columbia Mo., for the state level. She is already selected to go to Nationals in Orlando, set during Thanksgiving week.
Brooklyn loves to dance, play softball, be with family and friends, and loves Java Junkies. She participated in competition dance for a year with Jolie Kasper. She has been dancing for eight years and played on the B’s softball team for four years. She also competed and placed first in ‘Clay Center’s Got Talent!’
