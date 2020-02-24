County Clerk Kayla Wang and County Treasurer Christine Swaim are warning Clay County residents of a phone scam that has hit the area.
“It has been brought to our attention that some taxpayers are receiving fraudulent phone calls from a Clay County phone number,” the notice from the two said. “The callers are stating they are collecting taxes on behalf of Clay County and that the payment must be made over the phone immediately. If payment is refused the taxpayer is being threatened with arrest. This is a scam!!! The Clay County Treasurer’s Office will not call and ask taxpayers to pay taxes over the phone.”
