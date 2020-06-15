Tomorrow night, the Clay Center will approve several actions for a Community Development Block Grant, to including holding a public hearing, and a couple of resolutions -- one giving them the legal authority to apply for the grant through the 2019 Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program and another that declares property blighted, which is necessary to receive the grant.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at City Hall.
