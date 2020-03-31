The new federal stimulus package includes a rare grant opportunity. The Emergency Economic Injury Grants provide an emergency advance of up to $10,000 to small businesses and private non-profits harmed by Covid-19. To access the advance, apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan and check the box to request the advance. The advance does not need to be repaid and may be used to keep employees on payroll, to pay for sick leave, meet increased production costs due to supply chain disruptions, or pay business obligations including debts, rent and mortgage payments.
All Clay County businesses, including self-employed but excluding production ag, and private non-profits that have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 since January 31, 2020 are eligible to apply. Three loan levels are available and are based on the amount of economic injury, lost revenue caused by Covid-19, to help meet the necessary financial obligations including fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable etc., that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
