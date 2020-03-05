Debenham Electric owner Tucker Hilbert, left, introduces Nick Miles, right, sales, and officer manager Lauren Arnold at Wednesday’s Coffee. The business also employs a couple of service technicians and has an opening. Former owner Steve Debenham left in December.
The new owner of a local business is happy to be here.
Tucker Hilbert, Bennington, and his wife bought Debenham Electric from Steve Debenham last May. Hilbert said he started his Comfort Heating & Air business in Salina with 8 to 10 employees and bought the Clay Center business because “we’re looking to grow.”
