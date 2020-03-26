Measuring for court

Councilmen Dennis Ouellette and Glenn Hoover, left, assist Parks and Rec. director Pat Hayes in measuring to see if there would be enough space for a pickle ball court in this area of Dexter Park.                                

Three city council members who are part of the council’s Property and Rec. Committee met in Dexter Park yesterday to look at a new site there being considered for the pickle ball court proposed by Common Ground.

Parks and Rec. Director Pat Hays told the committee that a spot east and north of the sand volleyball court was his first recommendation for the court. Extra volleyball poles there aren’t utilized and given that they are starting to lean, the committee advised removing them so there would be a few less things to have to mow around.

