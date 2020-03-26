Three city council members who are part of the council’s Property and Rec. Committee met in Dexter Park yesterday to look at a new site there being considered for the pickle ball court proposed by Common Ground.
Parks and Rec. Director Pat Hays told the committee that a spot east and north of the sand volleyball court was his first recommendation for the court. Extra volleyball poles there aren’t utilized and given that they are starting to lean, the committee advised removing them so there would be a few less things to have to mow around.
Clay County Emergency Management received reports from a neighboring county that their residents were reporting that they received phone calls from people telling them they were with the federal government and they needed to have bank account numbers in order to deposit the money promised by…
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
