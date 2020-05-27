Cane Griffiths

Please welcome Cane Griffiths, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) to Clay County Medical Center! Cane and his wife, Megan, are both from Clay Center. They have five beautiful children: Ellie, 9, Rylee, 7, Raegan, 7, Sawyer, 5, and Emmie, 3. Cane and his family will be moving to Clay Center over the summer.

Cane received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bethel College in Newton. After nursing school, Cane worked at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita as a Cardiothoracic ICU Nurse for five years. Cane became interested in becoming a CRNA while in nursing school.

