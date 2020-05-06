The Wakefield City Council also discussed in great detail last night how they planned to reopen Wakefield and approved a measure to help keep local businesses safe.
Among other things, they agreed to rent seven field sinks for $980 that could be placed outside key locations throughout the city so people can wash their hands before and after entering a business. The sinks will be serviced once a week. The measure passed 3-2, and had opposition from Liebau, who did not want to force this on local businesses, and David O’Dell, who said they should have had these field sinks in place a long time also.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.