Redesign Team

CCCHS redesign members (L to R): Robert Moran, Karla Crutcher and Greg Ferguson talk about the idea of a success academy at Rotary last week.                               (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)                 

At a time when at-risk funding is being called into question by the state Legislature, the CCCHS re-design team is looking into a proposal to put that funding to good use.

At-risk funding is already being spend on at-risk students, superintendent Brett Nelson said at Thursday’s Rotary meeting. But the re-design team has set it’s sights on a small portion of students slipping through the cracks -- those who, for one reason or another are dropping out.

Tags