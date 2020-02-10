At a time when at-risk funding is being called into question by the state Legislature, the CCCHS re-design team is looking into a proposal to put that funding to good use.
At-risk funding is already being spend on at-risk students, superintendent Brett Nelson said at Thursday’s Rotary meeting. But the re-design team has set it’s sights on a small portion of students slipping through the cracks -- those who, for one reason or another are dropping out.
Note: This report is generated through the Hometown Welcome Wagon a monthly basis. New residents receive a package of coupons and gifts from local merchants, including a 30-day subscription to The Dispatch.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.