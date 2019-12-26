Ted Thoman, Jamestown, Kansas, was presented a Quilt of Valor by the Nathan Edson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The presentation was made on Dec. 14, 2019 in Clay Center.
The quilt was stitched by volunteer quilters Gayla Myers, Peggi Barrett and Jeanna Walters-Fancella. Walters-Fancella, chapter Regent, awarded the quilt as well as a certificate to Thoman in front of the chapter and family members.
