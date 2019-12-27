If you’re looking to ring in the new year among friends and neighbors rather than by staying in, there are a couple of opportunities to do that.

The Elk’s Lodge, 611 5th St., Clay Center, will begin their New Year’s Eve party by watching the bowl game on the big screen TV starting at 2:45 p.m., with the party to follow after the game. Bring snacks to share with everyone. There will be jukebox music, games, party favors and fun with good friends.

