St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will continue Kids Cafe, its summer feeding program, by “Grab ‘N’ Go!” free meals for anyone 18 and under.

The meals will be offered from Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Monday, June 1, in the north parking lot of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, at Sixth and Clarke Streets, next door to Wendy’s.  Meals will not be served in the parks this year, as they have in past years.

