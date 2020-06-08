The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that they and McGee Fireworks will host a display of fireworks celebrating Independence Day at dusk on July 3.
“Clay Center is still doing their fireworks show this year on July 3,” Chamber director Shannon Stark posted through the Chamber’s Facebook page. “Come join and enjoy the show. The event is located at the Clay Center Fairgrounds. Come watch the skies light up!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.