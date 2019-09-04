New councilman

Wakefield City Clerk Julie Murphy swears in David O’Dell as a new councilman at last night’s meeting.       (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)

With the resignation of Tony Davis from the Wakefield City Council, who moved to accept a job in Texas, Wakefield Mayor Chris Dumler appointed David O’Dell, one of three applicants for the vacant position at last night’s special meeting.

