With the resignation of Tony Davis from the Wakefield City Council, who moved to accept a job in Texas, Wakefield Mayor Chris Dumler appointed David O’Dell, one of three applicants for the vacant position at last night’s special meeting.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
With the resignation of Tony Davis from the Wakefield City Council, who moved to accept a job in Texas, Wakefield Mayor Chris Dumler appointed David O’Dell, one of three applicants for the vacant position at last night’s special meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.