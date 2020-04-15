New Hope Ministries is continuing work and renovations at The Hope House on 1117 Court Street in Clay Center. This house will function as the local women’s and children’s homeless shelter.
Amazing progress has been made throughout the basement and main floor of the house. This work has been accomplished through wonderful volunteers and businesses stepping in where their assistance and expertise have been of great value.
My mother’s sisters have been mentioned in my columns because they were an important part of my part living on a Kansas farm during the Great Depression years. It is time for a short paragraph of family history.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
