The Clay County Arts Council is proud to present the Clay Center City Band’s last concert of the summer as it’s final 2018-19 performance. The concert will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. in the Rex Theatre, downtown Clay Center. This will mark the first time in the 103 year history of the City Band that it has performed an indoor program.
The program will feature the band, as well as the Little Apple Men’s Barbershop Chorus from Manhattan, formerly directed by Ken Lang, long-time vocal music instructor in Clay Center. Lang will be conducting the chorus for the performance.
