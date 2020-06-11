Clay County Health Department has received notice of an additional case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Clay County.

The case involves a resident over the age of 60 in a health care facility in Clay County. The Clay County Health Department is working with the facility to identify all close contacts of this individual. Those who were exposed are being contacted and tested. Those close contacts will be provided with quarantine instruction to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patient will be released. There are no other active cases reported in Clay County residents at this time.

