How Garfield Elementary has changed how it is teaching kids is such a success that students don’t want to leave when parents come at the end of the day to pick them up, Garfield Elementary instructor Jeff Edwards, a co-pilot on the school’s re-design team, told community members serving on school site councils at a joint site council meeting Wednesday night.
“When I was a kid in elementary school, I can pick out one or two things that we did that was awesome -- I still remember doing to this day,” Edwards said. “What is happening now, is we’re teaching things like that every day and the kids are eating it up.”
When Tractors Supply Company district manager Jon Wohler, a former Clay Centerite, spoke to Rotary Club about the company deciding to open a store here, we were impressed to find the company’s align so perfectly with our own.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
