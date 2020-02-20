Cracking the Code

One of the Bengal Innovators sessions has the kids “break a code” by figuring out a problem on computers within a time period.    (Dispatch file photo)

How Garfield Elementary has changed how it is teaching kids is such a success that students don’t want to leave when parents come at the end of the day to pick them up, Garfield Elementary instructor Jeff Edwards, a co-pilot on the school’s re-design team, told community members serving on school site councils at a joint site council meeting Wednesday night.

“When I was a kid in elementary school, I can pick out one or two things that we did that was awesome -- I still remember doing to this day,” Edwards said. “What is happening now, is we’re teaching things like that every day and the kids are eating it up.”

Tags