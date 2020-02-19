The fire-damaged home at 10th and Grant which an explosion caused the east wall to be blown off will be knocked down today with the city exercising emergency powers to make it happen.
City Attorney Dusty Mullin reported to the council last night that a portion of the council gives the city provision to act on a structure that is deemed by the city building codes office to be “an immediate danger,” but only in an “extremely rare” situation.
Last week we had a reader come in and complain that celebrating Presidents Day in February instead of George Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday diminishes those two men’s accomplishments. The holiday has been revamped to celebrate all presidents, not just those two men.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
