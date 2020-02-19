Fire damaged house

The fire-damaged home at 10th and Grant which an explosion caused the east wall to be blown off will be knocked down today with the city exercising emergency powers to make it happen.

City Attorney Dusty Mullin reported to the council last night that a portion of the council gives the city provision to act on a structure that is deemed by the city building codes office to be “an immediate danger,” but only in an “extremely rare” situation.

