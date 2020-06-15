Last week, the Wakefield Public Library kicked off a virtual summer reading program on their Facebook page. The theme this year is “Imagine Your Story.”
The library will post a video each week of our story for the week being read by Kevin Lewis, part of the Wakefield Public Library storytime crew. This week’s story is Jack and the Jelly Bean Stalk by Rachel Mortimer, which has already been posted to the Facebook page on June 8.
At Monday’s school board meeting, several school board members told administrators and coaches they have their full support for whatever they decide they should do in scheduling extra-curricular activities.
Because of Mother’s huge garden and the orchard of fruit trees on our farm, it was not necessary to make frequent trips for shopping. When it was necessary to buy some items, the two towns most often visited were Belleville, or Fairbury, Neb. This child dreaded the words “we need to go to …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.