Last week, the Wakefield Public Library kicked off a virtual summer reading program on their Facebook page.  The theme this year is “Imagine Your Story.”  

The library will post a video each week of our story for the week being read by Kevin Lewis, part of the Wakefield Public Library storytime crew.  This week’s story is Jack and the Jelly Bean Stalk by Rachel Mortimer, which has already been posted to the Facebook page on June 8.

Tags