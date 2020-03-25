Cub Scouts

On the evening of Monday, March 23, at the Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, the 2020 Cub Scout Pack 55 Pinewood Derby event took place without any Scouts or their families present but was shared live on Facebook for all to see.  

The Scouts have been working on their cars for this Derby for weeks before anyone knew much about the COVID-19 coronavirus. After all the restrictions because by the virus, the idea of doing the race virtually, instead of cancelling the event, was present by the Cubmaster Tracy Wohler. The event leader, Jess Borgerding, encouraged the idea.

