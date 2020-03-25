On the evening of Monday, March 23, at the Methodist Church’s Family Life Center, the 2020 Cub Scout Pack 55 Pinewood Derby event took place without any Scouts or their families present but was shared live on Facebook for all to see.
The Scouts have been working on their cars for this Derby for weeks before anyone knew much about the COVID-19 coronavirus. After all the restrictions because by the virus, the idea of doing the race virtually, instead of cancelling the event, was present by the Cubmaster Tracy Wohler. The event leader, Jess Borgerding, encouraged the idea.
Clay County Emergency Management received reports from a neighboring county that their residents were reporting that they received phone calls from people telling them they were with the federal government and they needed to have bank account numbers in order to deposit the money promised by…
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
