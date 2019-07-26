Hospital Award

EDG director Lori Huber and Hospital CEO accept a regional award from the governor’s office  KDOC Regional Project Manager Salih Doughramaji, Rep. Suzi Carlson.

Read more in our e-Edition at http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_043f0270-7d2f-5600-a1d5-883e9776899f.html

Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) was recognized as a regional award winner as part of the 2019 Governor’s Awards of Excellence.

