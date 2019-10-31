United Bank & Trust

United Bank & Trust presented a $15,000 donation the Fair Board’s new exhibit hall. Pictured (L to R): Kneeling: Brian Girrens, Fair Board President Mike Argo, Nancy DeBauche, April Pope, Judy Kobetich, Courtney Hammel, Aiden Sweet, Elsa Pope, Aubrey Pfizenmaier, Cheyanne Pope, Owen Pfizenmaier:  standing:  Amy Slingsby, Karen Yarrow, Janis Jackson, Patti Adams, Hannah Chestnut, Nancy Gonser, Nancy Long, Mary Jo Bull, Maria Pfizenmaier, Parker Pfizenmaier, Karla Sweet. Back row (L to R) John Forshee, Marlin Mugler, Robert Knitter, Cathy Affolter, Kolby Fleming.                                      (Courtesy photo)

United Bank & Trust has pledged a $15,000 donation to the new exhibit hall proposed at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

