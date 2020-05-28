Matt Baxter

Matthew Baxter’s long-standing role in the FFA alumni program and efforts to restart the ag education and FFA program at CCCHS earned him the Patti Ferguson Helping Hands Award.  

Baxter was nominated for his long-standing service to the FFA program. Clay Center FFA advisor Andrea Mattas, who nominated him, said she first met Baxter as an FFA student in at Wilson High School. Baxter participated in the Kansas FFA alumni program, where he recognized FFA students from all over the state at the state convention.

Tags